First new mayor in decades takes office in Martinsburg

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Since its founding in 1778, Martinsburg has never had a female mayor.

But as of Wednesday the city welcomes Harriet Johnson to hold that position. The at-large member of city council won the election last month and will take the reigns from longtime Mayor George Karos who has held the office for 22 years.

“We will all work together and we will make this move forward in our town,” Johnson enthusiastically proclaims. “We have a wonderful town now. But we can just keep it moving in the direction that Mayor Karos has had it going, working with our new city council.”

And Johnson says completing several infrastructure projects and addressing the city’s drug problem are her top priorities.