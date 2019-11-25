Firefighters find bodies in Pennsylvania home

News
Posted: / Updated:

DOUGLASSVILLE, Pa. (WDVM) — Three people and a dog were found dead after a house fire in Pennsylvania.

Investigators say the fire is not what killed the family. Pennsylvania State Police crews arrived on the scene in Douglassville around 5 p.m. Saturday.

When firefighters put out the flames they found bodies.

Neighbors say a couple in their 60s lived in the house with their adult son.

The cause of the fire and the cause of death are still being investigated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories