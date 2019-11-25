Firefighters find bodies in Pennsylvania home

DOUGLASSVILLE, Pa. (WDVM) — Three people and a dog were found dead after a house fire in Pennsylvania.

Investigators say the fire is not what killed the family. Pennsylvania State Police crews arrived on the scene in Douglassville around 5 p.m. Saturday.

When firefighters put out the flames they found bodies.

Neighbors say a couple in their 60s lived in the house with their adult son.

The cause of the fire and the cause of death are still being investigated.