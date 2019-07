There are no injuries.

COLESVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – A police patrol sergeant rescued several people from a burning home on Stanley Lane Tuesday morning, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials.

An off-duty fire lieutenant also stopped by to help, while on the way to work.

Update – Stanley Lane, Colesville, house fire, fire out, no injuries, several people assisted from House by Police Patrol Sgt and off-duty @MCFRS Fire Lt (on way to work) pic.twitter.com/AhdTMiWliW — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 16, 2019

Firefighters arrived at the scene of a heavy fire but later got the blaze under control. There are no injuries.