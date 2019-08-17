FIRE AND RESCUE: “Abandoned newborn” found and taken to hospital

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) – Area residents found a “likely abandoned newborn infant” in Silver Spring, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials.

MCFRS public information officer Pete Piringer tweeted that passersby “provided initial care” before EMS arrived on the scene and provided advanced life support.

The infant was found near the 10300 block of Tenbrook Dr. near Robin Rd. and Sligo Creek Park.

Emergency Communications Center officials received a call from a man who had been walking on the sidewalk in the 10000 block of Tenbrook Drive when he heard a baby crying. He went to investigate the sound and found a naked baby approximately ten feet from the sidewalk in the woods.

The female newborn was transported to a local hospital where she is in stable condition.

The baby is possibly Hispanic and according to medical personnel at the hospital, was born a few hours before she was found.

MCPD wants to remind the public of Maryland’s Safety Haven Law:

“In Maryland, no one ever has to abandon a newborn baby. Under the Safe Haven law, a distressed parent who is unable or unwilling to care for their infant can safely give up custody of their baby, no questions asked. Newborns can be left at hospitals or law enforcement stations, some of which are listed below (click link ). A parent (or another adult with the approval of the mother) has up to 10 days from the birth to invoke Safe Haven anonymously and safely leave a baby with a responsible adult at a designated location. A person who invokes Safe Haven is immune from civil liability or criminal prosecution provided the child is unharmed. If you have questions about Maryland’s Safe Haven law, call the Department of Human Resources at 800-332-6347 or your local department of social services.”

