FindUsFridays: Crochet for a good cause

For Find Us Fridays, Jasmine Pelaez spoke with Lucy Martinez, who is crocheting for a good cause!
Join Lucy and others tonight at 7 p.m. at the Lake Forest Mall in Gaithersburg, Md., to make some scarves, hats, and other warm goodies to donate.
by: Fareeha RehmanPosted: / Updated:
For Find Us Fridays, Jasmine Pelaez spoke with Lucy Martinez, who is crocheting for a good cause!
Join Lucy and others tonight at 7 p.m. at the Lake Forest Mall in Gaithersburg, Md., to make some scarves, hats, and other warm goodies to donate.
LocalDVM App
Get your local news, weather and sports in the palm of your hands from across the area! Download the app on iTunes or Google Play today.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App