FindUsFridays: Crochet for a good cause

For Find Us Fridays, Jasmine Pelaez spoke with Lucy Martinez, who is crocheting for a good cause!

Join Lucy and others tonight at  7 p.m. at the Lake Forest Mall in Gaithersburg, Md., to make some scarves, hats, and other warm goodies to donate. 

