#FindUsFridays: Thunder in the Square Video

HAGERSTOWN, Md. - Engines roared Friday night for the "Thunder in the Square" event in Downtown Hagerstown.

Car lovers united to see on display hot rods, classics to antique cars. The event is put on by the Alsatia Club.

"It started off back in early 1900's as a place for kids that were in trouble to get them off the streets. Now we are a social club and help sponsor different things in the community," said Jimmy Black, President of Alstatia Club.

The car show is a family friendly event. All proceeds will benefit the club. Organizers say the winner of the show will have their car on display in the Mummers Parade this fall.



