Find a National Night Out event near you

(WDVM) — National Night Out is on Tuesday, August 6, an annual event hosted across the country to promote partnerships between your local police and your community. Find your local National Night Out:
Maryland
- Boonsboro: 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. at Shafer Park
- Emmitsburg: 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at Emmitsburg Community Park
- Frederick:
- 6 p.m.-9 p.m. at Carrollton Park
- 6 p.m.-9 p.m. at Hill Street Park
- 6 p.m.-9 p.m. at Lucas Village Community
- 6 p.m.-9 p.m. at Mullinix Park
- La Vale: Country Club Mall
- Montgomery County:
- 2 p.m.- 4 p.m. at Clarksburg Premium Outlets
- 6 p.m.-9 p.m. at Bentley Place Condominium community
- 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Olney Community at Fair Hill Plaza shopping center
- For more events in Montgomery County, click here.
- Smithsburg: 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m. at Veterans Park
- Thurmont: Thurmont Police Department
- Walkersville: Walkersville Fire Department
- Williamsport: 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Byron Memorial Park
Virginia
- Alexandria: 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Polk Elementary School
- For more events in Alexandria, click here.
- Front Royal: 6 p.m.-9 p.m. at the Gazebo on E. Main Street
- Winchester: 5:30 p.m. -8:30 p.m. on the Loudoun Street Mall
West Virginia
- Martinsburg: 6-8 p.m. at War Memorial Park
To add your event to our list, contact news@localdvm.com with the time and location.
