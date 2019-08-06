Find a National Night Out event near you

(WDVM) — National Night Out is on Tuesday, August 6, an annual event hosted across the country to promote partnerships between your local police and your community. Find your local National Night Out:

Maryland

Boonsboro: 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. at Shafer Park

Emmitsburg: 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at Emmitsburg Community Park

Frederick: 6 p.m.-9 p.m. at Carrollton Park 6 p.m.-9 p.m. at Hill Street Park 6 p.m.-9 p.m. at Lucas Village Community 6 p.m.-9 p.m. at Mullinix Park

La Vale: Country Club Mall

Montgomery County: 2 p.m.- 4 p.m. at Clarksburg Premium Outlets 6 p.m.-9 p.m. at Bentley Place Condominium community 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Olney Community at Fair Hill Plaza shopping center For more events in Montgomery County, click here.

Smithsburg: 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m. at Veterans Park

Thurmont: Thurmont Police Department

Walkersville: Walkersville Fire Department

Williamsport: 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Byron Memorial Park

Virginia

Alexandria: 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Polk Elementary School For more events in Alexandria, click here.

Front Royal: 6 p.m.-9 p.m. at the Gazebo on E. Main Street

Winchester: 5:30 p.m. -8:30 p.m. on the Loudoun Street Mall

West Virginia

Martinsburg: 6-8 p.m. at War Memorial Park

To add your event to our list, contact news@localdvm.com with the time and location.