FINAL: West Virginia earns bounce-back win over Austin Peay, 84-53

West Virginia men’s basketball is looking for their eighth win of the season as they host the Governors of Austin Peay.

Be sure to check back at this live game log for updates as the action unfolds.

2ND HALF

FINAL: West Virginia wins over Austin Peay, 84-53. Emmitt Matthews earns a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

2:10 (APU 47, WVU 80): Taylor fouls Brandon Knapper, his fifth of the game. As Knapper heads to the line, Spencer Macke checks in for the second time this season.

3:10 (APU 45, WVU 76): The Mountaineers are out to their biggest lead of the game, with their last 6 points coming from Tshiebwe at the rim. WVU is dominating the boards 48-25. With one more rebound, Emmitt Matthews will have a double-double (16 points, 9 rebounds), while Tshiebwe already beat him there (13 and 10).

7:56 (APU 39, WVU 63): The scoring has slowed down a bit, but the Mountaineers still have a commanding lead. Tshiebwe and Haley have emerged as big contributors in the half, both adding 5 points.

11:46 (APU 34, WVU 55): APU’s Terry Taylor picks up his 4th personal as he leads the Governors with 12 points. He’s tied with Antwuan Butler, who is in foul trouble himself with 3 fouls.

15:27 (APU 27, WVU 51): West Virginia gets off to a hot start to get the Mountaineers off to a 51-27 lead out of the break. Matthews still hasn’t cooled down, making both of his attempts to get his total to 16 points on the night. He and Tshiebwe will also have some highlight reel fodder with a pair of dunks early in the half.

Jordan McCabe and Emmitt Matthews both open up the second half with a three-pointer. We’re back underway at the Coliseum.

1ST HALF

Emmitt Matthews leads the way with 11 points and 5 boards in 14 minutes. Austin Peay ended the half on a cold spell, missing their last 7 buckets.

HALF: West Virginia 38, Austin Peay 21

3:57 (APU 18, WVU 34): West Virginia is on a 7-0 run as the Governors call a timeout. Matthews is the first Mountaineer in double figures as his last two buckets put WVU over 50 percent shooting.

This guy already has 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/CTIvr3GSaS — WV Illustrated (@wvillustrated) December 13, 2019

7:27 (APU 15, WVU 23): Six different Mountaineers have contributed to their scoring efforts, but Matthews’s 6 points lead the way. Unfortunately for WVU, their shooting woes are still somewhat present — they’ve made just 47.4 percent of their shots so far. On the flip side, APU has hit a drought, making just 1 of their last 8 (35.3 percent for the game).

10:49 (APU 13, WVU 19): West Virginia has the biggest lead of the game so far after Sean McNeil drains a corner three-pointer, his first field goal attempt of the game. The Mountaineers have also gotten help inside offensively from Oscar Tshiebwe and Logan Routt, who have each added a bucket at the rim.

15:59 (APU 6, WVU 8): Jermaine Haley and Emmitt Matthews are first on the board for West Virginia, each chipping 4 points in so far. The Mountaineers jumped out to a quick 6-2 lead, but the Governors narrowed the gap quickly with a couple of layups from Antwuan Butler and Pavle Djurisic.

Austin Peay has won the tip. We are underway.

Starters for WVU:

Jordan McCabe

Jermaine Haley

Emmitt Matthews, Jr.

Oscar Tshiebwe

Derek Culver

Starters for APU: