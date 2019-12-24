FINAL: No. 25 West Virginia defeats Youngstown State 75-64

West Virginia men’s hoops is gearing up for a road contest against the Youngstown State Penguins.

Bob Huggins is squaring off against Jerrod Calhoun, one of his former assistants at both Cincinnati and West Virginia, for the second time since Calhoun began at YSU in 2017.

Be sure to check back here for updates as the game unfolds!

2ND HALF:

FINAL: WVU wins it 75-64 for their 10th win of the season.

:59 (WVU 72, YSU 64): The Mountaineers have Gabe Osabuohien at the line hoping to extend their lead with time running out. The Mountaineers may have this one.

3:53 (WVU 65, YSU 57): Sherman has emerged as a major boost from the bench with his scoring total up to 10 now on 40 percent shooting. Culver and Tshiebwe are leading the way for WVU (16 and 15 points respectively), but YSU’s Quisenberry leads everyone with 17.

6:32 (WVU 62, YSU 56): Derek Culver and Taz Sherman each make a nice play on the offensive end to tilt the scoreboard a little more in favor of the Mountaineers. There is one stat in which WVU is dominating, and that’s points in the paint (34-18). Despite this, they’re still taking a lot of jumpers and struggling (26.7 percent from deep)

7:36 (WVU 58, YSU 56): The Mountaineers were able to get their lead as high as 7 points in the second half, but YSU has shot their way back in to this one. WVU can’t break away in any statistical category, and they’re still struggling on offense.

15:05 (WVU 46, YSU 44): Oscar Tshiebwe is exerting his will on the game coming out of the break, already putting 7 points through the bucket.

Youngstown State starts with possession in the second half.

1ST HALF:

HALF – WVU 35, YSU 38: Darius Quisenberry makes a bucket at the buzzer to extend YSU’s lead before halftime. He’s the game’s leading scorer with 15 points at the break.

:18.6 (WVU 35, YSU 36): Harler makes up for it with a steal and a breakaway dunk to cut into the Penguin lead before halftime. With just seconds on the clock, YSU coach Jerrod Harper calls timeout to draw up one last play.

2:02 (WVU 31, YSU 34): Olamide Pedersen gets called for the YSU technical foul, but Chase Harler misses both free throws. WVU gets the ball back and makes a three-pointer to cut into the YSU lead.

3:28 (WVU 26, YSU 32): The Mountaineer offense is stalling. They’re down in three important statistical categories: rebounds (losing 18-15), second chance points (6-2) and bench points (10-8). These are all stat columns that WVU normally wins with their strong bench and big men.

6:59 (WVU 25, YSU 25): YSU’s Jelani Simons drills a three-pointer to tie it up right before the media timeout. That’s been the story of the half so far — West Virginia is doing a good job of locking YSU down for part of the shot clock, but the Penguins are finding the open man who can knock shots down. WVU is also losing the rebounding battle by a pair.

11:46 (WVU 18, YSU 14): Miles McBride checks in for the Mountaineers and immediately brings his motor on both ends — in 4 minutes he’s already added a three pointer and a rebound.

14:27 (WVU 14, YSU 12): West Virginia has a 14-12 lead over the Penguins to start. The first points of the game came from the hometown boy Derek Culver, who leads everyone with 7 points. Darius Quisenberry has proven a threat for WVU so far with 5 points for the Penguins, but the two big men for West Virginia (Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe are commanding the inside so far.

WVU wins the tip and the game is underway.

WVU Starters:

Jordan McCabe

Jermaine Haley

Emmitt Matthews

Oscar Tshiebwe

Derek Culver

YSU Starters: