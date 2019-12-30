FINAL: No. 22 West Virginia defeats No. 2 Ohio State, 67-59

No. 22 West Virginia has their first ranked matchup of the season against No. 2 Ohio State. This is the 17th meeting between the two programs in a series that favors the Buckeyes 9-7.

Be sure to check back here for updates as the game unfolds.

2ND HALF

FINAL: West Virginia 65, Ohio State 59: The Mountaineers hold on to get their first ranked victory of the season over the second-ranked Buckeyes. Next up, they’ll head to Lawrence to face Kansas to open conference play.

1:01 (OSU 54, WVU 59): The Mountaineer faithful is loud and proud as Deuce McBride caps off a 6-0 WVU run with a long over-and-under mid-range jumper. His scoring total is at a game-leading 19 as he’s scored WVU’s last 4 points.

2:27 (OSU 54, WVU 55): West Virginia has a narrow lead as Ohio State hits a drought lasting over 2 minutes. WVU has caught up in the shooting department, having sunk 40 percent of their field goals for the game so far (Ohio State is sitting at 31 percent). McBride is up to 17 points.

5:09 (OSU 51, WVU 52): Logan Routt fouls out for the Mountaineers, the first player for West Virginia to take the bench with 5 fouls. Wesson makes both free throws, and all of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is on its feet as Deuce McBride takes the ball up the court on the ensuing possession.

6:47 (OSU 49, WVU 52): Kaleb Wesson heads to the line as Ohio State enters the bonus. He makes both.

8:41 (OSU 47, WVU 52): Jermaine Haley makes the and-one to put West Virginia at their biggest lead of the game so far. Chase Harler also contributed another three-pointer to help the push.

11:49 (OSU 43, WVU 41): Deuce McBride is HOT — he leads all scorers with 15 points and has brought West Virginia right back into the contest. It should also be noted that Derek Culver is also in trouble for the Mountaineers with 3 fouls, but he’s still on the floor with 2 points and 6 rebounds.

15:53 (OSU 40, WVU 34): Sean McNeil opens the Mountaineers’ scoring with a 3-pointer, but a preceding free throw by Luther Muhammad and a subsequent dunk from Kaleb Wesson allow Ohio State to make those points back up before the first media timeout. Oscar Tshiebwe now also has 4 fouls.

1ST HALF

HALF: Ohio State 37, West Virginia 31: Sean McNeil sinks a contested three-pointer in the Mountaineers’ last possession to cut the Buckeye lead before they head to the locker room. West Virginia is trailing OSU in field goal percentage (36.7 percent to 41.7 percent), rebounds (17 to 21) and steals (3 to 5). The Mountaineers have kept it close with their ability to take care of the basketball, as they’re currently winning the turnover battle 8 to 10.

3:37 (OSU 32, WVU 25): At the media timeout, a quick offensive burst from Ohio State’s Luther Muhammad and Washington Jr. have put the Buckeyes in a better lead.

4:31 (OSU 27, WVU 25): Derek Culver picks up his second foul as Oscar Tshiebwe sits on the bench with 3. Between the two squads, 17 fouls have already been called — but only the Buckeyes have been able to really take advantage of their time at the line.

7:25 (OSU 18, WVU 20): Chase Harler’s open corner three-pointer puts WVU in the lead ahead of the Buckeye timeout. The Mountaineers have gotten it together from deep, making 42.9 percent of their three-pointers so far — but again, free throws are hurting them as they’ve made shots from the charity stripe at the same clip.

11:42 (OSU 16, WVU 13): Deuce McBride has overhauled the Mountainer offense scoring their last 8 points. Unfortunately for West Virginia, the Buckeyes have gone shot-for-shot in the time since with buckets coming from Kaleb Wesson, Duane Washington Jr. and CJ Walker. McBride’s 8 points lead all scorers.

15:51 (OSU 5, WVU 2): West Virginia’s defense has kept it close, but their offense has made just 1 of their 6 shots so far — a mid-range jumper from Derek Culver. On the other end, though, they’ve already forced 5 Buckeye turnovers.

WVU STARTERS:

Jordan McCabe

Jermaine Haley

Emmitt Matthews Jr.

Derek Culver

Oscar Tshiebwe

OHIO STATE STARTERS: