Final armed robbery and shooting suspect arrested

Prince William County, Va. (WDVM) — The Prince William County Police Department have arrested the third and final suspect in connection with an armed robbery and a shooting that occurred on August 19, 2019 at the Comfort Inn Suites located on Old Stage Rd. in Dumfries, Va.

18 year old Khalil Randolph was peacefully taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force after police were unable to locate his whereabouts for almost one year. Virginia State Police have been trying to locate Randolph for his alleged role in a shooting that injured a 30 year old Woodbridge man.

Virginia State Police already arrested two other suspects, Leonard Gaskins, on August 21, 2019 and Jordan Nair, on September 23, 2019, in Fairfax County. At the time of the incident, police did not believe that the incident was random.

Randolph is currently being charged with armed robbery, malicious wounding, conspiracy to commit a felony, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. All crimes that Randolph are charged with carry a jail sentence of at least three to five years.

Randolph has not yet been assigned a court date.