Fifty for Father: Man plays golf in 50 states for 50 days to raise money for diabetes research

On Fourth of July, Crozier stopped in Virginia to play a round of golf; stop 40 on his trip across America

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) — A man is traveling across the country to raise money for diabetic research in honor of his late father, who died of complications from diabetes 20 years ago.

Pete Crozier is playing golf at 50 golf courses in 50 days. On the morning of the Fourth of July, Crozier stopped in Virginia to play a round of golf; stop 40 on his trip across America, which will end where his father learned to play golf in Worcester, Ma.

Since he lost his dad when he was just 29-years-old, Crozier says it’s away to connect with him decades later. “It’s been really wonderful to meet new people,” said Crozier. “They’ve been so generous and and gracious and welcoming to me and my family and other people who have been impacted by diabetes and joining me on the course. It’s been a wonderful experience.”

Crozier is also doing this for his 15-year-old son, who was also diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at just 4-years-old.

Keep up with Crozier on his journey across the country here.

