FFOCAS Animal Shelter Fund Established at Community Foundation

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick Friends of Our County Animal Shelter, Inc. (FFOCAS) established The FFOCAS Animal Shelter Fund with The Community Foundation of Frederick County. The Community Foundation manages more than 750 component charitable funds.

“The fund is the equivalent of a charitable bucket. So contributions will go into the fund,” Director of the Community Foundation of Frederick County Betsy Day explained. “The fund is managed by the community foundation and then as the Frederick Friends of the Frederick County Animal Shelter need the money to support renovations or programming they can then draw out of it.”

FFOCAS plans to use the fund to support renovations and additions to the Frederick County Animal Control shelter on Rosemont Avenue. The organization provides unique services that benefit animals, staff, and the organization’s ability to serve county residents.

“We need about a $7 million improvement overall to expand some of the office areas to improve the kennel areas and the housing areas for animals,” Executive Director of The Frederick County Animal Shelter explained. “So the funding that is gotten through the community foundation will be used primarily for the building infrastructure.”

To learn more about the Community Foundation, visit their website at FrederickCountyGives.org.