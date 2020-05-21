Federal Court rules in favor of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM)– A federal court ruled in favor of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and his executive order placing restrictions on residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

A lawsuit from Delegate Dan Cox and several others was dismissed Wednesday, which sought to challenge the stay-at-home order and regulations put into place by Hogan, saying the orders over reached the federal and state constitutions

In the memorandum, it states…

“Public officials cannot responsibly exercise their broad authority to protect the health of

the entire community without considering the data, the science, and the advice of experienced

public health professionals. Governor Hogan, exercising the powers given to him by the

legislature in the face of the covid-19 crisis, has made reasonable choices informed, if not

dictated by, such data, science, and advice.”

U.S. District Court Judge Catherine Blake also denied Cox and others’ motion for a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction. The plaintiffs were seeking relief from alleged damages caused by churches and businesses being closed due to the pandemic.

