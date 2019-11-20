FDA warns of E. coli outbreak in pre-packaged salads

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The Food and Drug Administration warned consumers of an E. coli-related illness outbreak across eight states, including Maryland.

The FDA is advising consumers not to eat Ready Pac Bistro® Chicken Caesar Salads purchased at Maryland Sam’s Club locations. The administration says the “best by” date on the batch of salads in question is Oct. 31, 2019.

The Maryland Dept. of Health tested the unopened salad and found E. coli when testing the lettuce. The salad was purchased by a sick person, according to the FDA.

The salad has not been directly linked to the illness, but the FDA still warns against eating them.

The FDA says between September 24, 2019 to November 8, 2019, 17 people from eight states have contracted the illness.

It is not known where the lettuce came from, but the FDA is working to trace the source of the lettuce.