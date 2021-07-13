FCSO says the new online reporting tool is a “success”

Destruction of Property

Drug Tips*

Fraud

Harassment

Hit and Run

Lost Property

Patrol Check Requests*

Theft

Theft from Motor Vehicle

Traffic Complaint*

Vehicle Tampering

The tool was originally implemented as a way to help reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure to officers and Frederick County residents. Since it was launched in June of 2020, officials said they have received more than 900 online reports. Not only does the tool help maximize time and the amount of personnel, but it is also fiscally efficient as it has saved the sheriff’s office over $49,000.

FCSO said this tool still allows them to provide the levels of service they want but it gives the public more options.

“It has benefitted us and we’ve got a lot of positive feedback from the community. the fact that they can just take care of their report and file it and then they see their return in a timely manner,” said FCSO Criminal Investigations Commander, Lt. Andy Crone. “The biggest thing for us is we’ve seen it’s beneficial, the community seems to like it. We’re hoping in the future that we can kind of expand the different kinds of call types we can report on here and give people even more options.”

You can access the online report tool, here.