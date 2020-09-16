FCPS superintendent to present admission revision to board

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — On Tuesday, Fairfax County Public Schools superintendent, Dr. Scott Brabrand, announced he is bringing a recommendation to the school board regarding admissions into Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology.

Currently, TJHSST has admission barriers, sometimes preventing undeserved students from applying due to the $100 fee and the 3.0 GPA requirement.

“We have outlined a new admission process that will accomplish that, and we look forward to the input and feedback of students, families, and citizens that will help shape our work going forward,” Dr. Braband stated.

Dr. Braband wants to provide equitable access to students by revising the admission process at TJHSST to be made by merit lottery.

“These changes will remove many barriers now faced by students from culturally and ethnically diverse socioeconomic backgrounds while ensuring that TJHSST maintains its top-tier academic standards,” said Dr. Braband.

A town hall will be held on September 23 to discuss the admission changes.