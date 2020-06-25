FCPS seeks feedback for calendar drafts

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – Frederick County Public Schools are looking for public comments on new calendar drafts for the 2021-2022 and 2022 to 2023 school years.

The drafts are available online and will have information on proposed starts and end dates, holidays, snow days, training days, and more for the school year.

FCPS is encouraging the community to look through these drafts and submit their feedback with the online feedback form open through Friday, July 24.

The calendar committee will present the draft feedback to the Board of Education on Wednesday, August 5.