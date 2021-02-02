FCPS school board green lights return to school plan

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — During Fairfax County Public School’s work session meeting Tuesday, the school board went forward with endorsing Superintendent Dr. Scott Brabrand’s return to school plan, phasing students in for two-day hybrid learning.

Starting February 16, groups one through four, including CTE and special education students, will return to in-person instruction, followed by the remainder of groups phasing throughout the month and into mid-March. The final day for students to be phased in is March 16.

The school board originally had planned to hear Dr. Brabrand’s presentation today and then formally vote on the timeline Thursday. The board decided it would be best to move forward instead of prolonging the matter. Dr. Brabrand expressed confidence in the FCPS’s planned reopening but still urged the community to continue following CDC guidelines.

“Our plan remains a phased and measured approach that ensures mitigation strategies can be implemented with fidelity as the number of students in our building increases. While vaccinations are an important mitigation effort against the spread of COVID, the CDC continues to advocate all persons follow mitigation measures at this time,” said Dr. Brabrand during the meeting.

Dr. Brabrand closed by saying he wants the FCPS community to unify and move forward with the new plan.

Here is the approved return to school timeline: