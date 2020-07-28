FCPS renames Schools after late Congressman

FAIRFAX COUNTY, V.a (WDVM) — Last week, the Fairfax County School board voted to unanimously change the name of Robert E. Lee school to John R. Lewis School.

The school voted to change the name last month and invited the public to present possible names, ultimately settling on late Congressman, John R. Lewis.

School Board chair Richard Anderson said, “the Board heard from students, teachers and staff members, families, and the community about the old name.”

Basma Humadi, a previous student at Robert E. Lee school, said she signed petitions advocating to rename the school because she was ashamed of the name.

“I’m just very prideful that I can say I am an alumni of John Lewis High School, because before I wasn’t always comfortable sharing that I went to a school that was named after Robert E. Lee” said Humadi.

Humadi said the name change is a great way to honor Lewis in light of his passing, and will give students a figure to look up to.