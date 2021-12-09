FCPS Approves Charter School For Sabillasville Elementary

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — After months of effort from the Sabillasville community, the Frederick board of education has approved Sabillasville Elementary School to become a charter school.

The school board has been trying for months to close down the school due to a decrease in enrollment. But, Alicia Yocum and other community members were not going to give up without a fight.

“The Board of Education made a decision to close Sabillasville Elementary and at that point, I was the vice president of the Seville elementary parent, teacher organization,” President of the Teacher, Parent Organization Alicia Yocum explained. “We all kind of came together to fight that because we knew how important the school was to our community.”

Different from many other charter schools that have students pay tuition, Sabillasville will not require tuition payments. Due to the school still being a Frederick County Public School. The school will also feature a curriculum focusing on agriculture and history.

“We will be using a classical curriculum, and that is more focused on history. So all subjects are tied back to history. So if you’re learning about the renaissance in history in science you might be learning about astronomy and how that all came together,” Yocum explained. They’ll have all kinds of hands-on lessons that they’ll do a few times a week, we are going to have a greenhouse garden space so they’ll be able to kind of get in there and interact and, and learn where the food’s coming from.”

The new school’s transition to the new charter school begins at the end of their 2022 school year.