FCPS announces first quarter virtual learning

FAIRFAX COUNTY, V. a (WDVM) — Mixed emotions are being felt by parents and teachers after Scott Braband’s announcement yesterday to begin classes online for Fairfax County Schools.

Parents were notified last night around 11 p.m. that the first quarter of classes would be held virtually.

Defries Maribel, parent of a sixth grader, thought the survey sent out earlier this month didn’t allow parents to express their individual needs.

“It makes me feel that I am being unheard, that my child’s needs are not a priority, that anything that we as parents are willing to do to help with the students, to work with the teachers, the Fairfax public schools during the pandemic, it doesn’t matter” said Maribel.

Maribel said she empathizes with teachers and understands the health risk, but believes the county is asking a lot from parents to supplement their children’s education at home.

Another parent, Ryan Cooperman, thought keeping classes online was the best decision.

“We don’t have to worry about the health of the teacher, the health of our kids, how it could affect us, how it could affect the community as a whole. I just think it’s a lot safer to get more education time with the teacher this way” said Cooperman.

Cooperman said he understands both ends of the spectrum, but is happy to see classes continue online.

First grade teacher, Melissa Davis, said she’s relieved after hearing Dr. Braband’s message because she doesn’t think masks and social distancing are enough.

“I teach six and seven year-olds and they have trouble sometimes staying in their seats and keeping hands to themselves even before Covid. So us asking a young child to wear a mask and staying at a desk for seven hours a day, I think it’s going to be very challenging” said David.

Students will return to school online on August 25.