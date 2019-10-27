FBI searching for Maryland man in connection with bank robberies

MARYLAND (AP/WDVM) — A Maryland man is wanted by the FBI for allegedly robbing eight banks in the state.

51-year-old Fletcher Dorsett was convicted after robbing a Bank of America over 10 years ago.

He was recently released from prison. Authorities say he may have robbed another bank next door to the Bank of America he robbed in the past.

He is accused of several local robberies, most recently a robbery in Baltimore just last week.

