FBI searches for “furry mask” bank robber

The FBI is offering five-thousand dollars for information that leads to a suspect.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM) – The FBI is still looking for a serial bank robber whom they’ve coined the “furry mask bandit.”

The FBI says he’s worn furry masks and wigs while robbing four local SunTrust banks inside Safeway grocery stores in Gaithersburg, Md., Herndon, Va. and Falls Church, Va.

The bureau says the robberies started in October of last year, with the most recent one being in May 2019. The FBI is offering $5,000 for information that leads to a suspect.