FBI launches tip line to report crimes committed by MS-13

GREENBELT, Md. (WDVM) — A new nationwide FBI tip line is now available to report crimes committed by the MS-13 gang and it’s the first of its kind.

A PSA in Spanish to fight MS-13 crime features a mother who was terrorized by the gang, she was extorted before her child was murdered by them.

In efforts to crack down on the gang’s activity, authorities need the community’s help.

“We want to make sure that people in the community who may be afraid or scared into silence by whatever circumstance that we can’t do it alone and we need their help to build these cases against MS-13,” said Robert Hur, United States Attorney for the District of Maryland.

The gang is known to commit violent acts in communities both across the state and the country.

“We’ve had a group of these individuals who have terrorized our community in a way that has really promotes a lot of fear within Montgomery County from a standpoint of gang activity,” said Chief Marcus Jones, Montgomery County Police Department.

“MS-13 strives to create fear intention in our neighborhoods and in our schools, they even recruit new members at an early age sometimes as young as 11 or 12 years old,” said Jennifer Boone, FBI, Baltimore Field Office.

Officials are determined to bring an end to that fear as many are reluctant to come forward to report crime out of worries of retaliation, but relocation is an option if necessary for those who speak out.

Montgomery County chief Marcus Jones says the county hasn’t had a gang related homicide yet. To report any activity you can call the FBI tip line at 1-866-787-6713.