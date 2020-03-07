Father charged in alleged murder of 3-month-old baby girl

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WDVM)– A father has been charged in his three-month-old’s death after allegedly confessing to police that he assaulted the child after it wouldn’t stop crying and soiling diapers.

23-year-old Bronson Miller is charged with Felony First Degree Murder after investigators began investigating the three-month-old girl’s death. Officials at Holy Spirit Hospital contacted police Friday night after they say clear signs of trauma were discovered on the victim’s body indicating that the infant was assaulted prior to death.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Miller allegedly confessed to police that he assaulted and suffocated his three-month-old by placing his hand over her mouth, all because she wouldn’t stop crying or soiling her diapers.

Miller is being held without bond and is awaiting preliminary arraignments.