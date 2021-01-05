Fatal shootings at popular Martinsburg bar tied to motorcycle gang rivalry

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Berkeley County Sheriff has determined that the fatal shootings Saturday night at Laddie’s Bar and Grill arose from a motorcycle gang rivalry.

Sheriff’s deputies continue to work the case which left two dead. A third victim was taken to the Berkeley Medical Center. There is no word on his condition. Meanwhile, the owner of the bar says this tragedy should never have happened.

“We have a very good staff. We have a great clientele. We don’t have this kind of problem. This problem should have never happened here. It was a tragedy,” says Ladd Jasper, owner of Laddie’s.

And as deputies continue to work the case, Sheriff Nathan Harmon is asking anyone with any information connected to the incident to please contact his department.