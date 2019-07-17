Fatal motorcycle accident on Route 51

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM)– West Virginia State Police report a 60-year-old motorcyclist was killed Tuesday shortly before 2 p.m. after an accident involving a FedEx box truck on Route 51 Eastbound.

The 21-year-old Fed-Ex driver, Micah Strother, was turning left to make a delivery when motorcyclist, Kenwood Catlett of Bunker Hill, attempted to pass the truck on the left side. Police report that Catlett hit the front wheel of the truck and was thrown off of the motorcycle. 

Catlett was pronounced dead at the scene, and Strother was uninjured.

Police say that the investigation finds Catlett at fault for the crash. 

