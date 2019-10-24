Fatal crash closes I-70 in both directions

6:40 AM UPDATE – Traffic is now getting by both ways on the right shoulders.

—

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — One person is dead and another has been taken to the hospital after a car and tractor trailer collided on I-70 EB near mile marker 60.

Police say that I-70 is closed in both directions in that area, and they have detours set up east-bound at exit 59, and west-bound at exit 62.

According to Maryland State Police, the passenger car was fully engulfed after the crash and the driver died, but has not yet been identified. The driver of the tractor trailer was taken to the hospital.

This story is developing.