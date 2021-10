FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — One person is dead after a crash on Route 340 at Catoctin Creek Friday afternoon.

It was around 4 p.m when a 2017 Hyundai Sante Fe reportedly crossed the median and drove into oncoming traffic. The Hyundai then reportedly struck a 2017 Subaru station wagon head-on.

Two other vehicles also were damaged in the accident.

The driver of the Hyundai was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash is unknown.