Fatal accident on I-270 in Frederick

The Frederick Police Department has announced additional staff for two weekend rallies.

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM)– A three-vehicle collision on I-270 leaves one dead early Sunday morning.

According to police the wreck occured around 7:45 A.M at Md. 85. All lanes of northbound I-270 were closed from 7:45 A.M to 12:20 P.M, during that time all traffic was diverted onto northbound MD 85, Exit 31A.

Police have not yet identified the identity of the victim.

Anyone who witnessed the collision may contact the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack at 301-600-4151.