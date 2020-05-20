Family Promise of Shenandoah County receives $20,000 grant

“We know coming soon, there's going to be a big problem, worse than it usually is."

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Nearly a month after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced a $2.5 million emergency fund that would give 1,500 homeless residents shelter, a local Shenandoah County nonprofit received a grant to help aid the homeless community.

The Family Promise of Shenandoah County supports Page, Warren, Frederick, Clark Counties and the City of Winchester, and they received a $20,000 grant to give back directly into aiding the homeless communities. The grant comes from a national partnership with Help Us Move In (HUMI), a Washington state-based nonprofit working with communities to fund and create programs helping families facing housing crises. Executive Director Sherry Arey says once courts open back up and possibly evict residents, they’re expecting a surge of people finding themselves without a home and will be in need of assistance. With this grant money, she says FPSC is ready to help.

“Our folks mostly live paycheck to paycheck and so at this time, with many of them living with a lower income and in service industry jobs, they’re not working,” said Arey. “We know coming soon, there’s going to be a big problem, worse than it usually is.”

Here’s how it works:

Each participating Affiliate receives a $20,000 Homeless No More Challenge Grant from HUMI over two years ($10,000 per year) to launch a program aimed at sustainable prevention and rehousing for families experiencing homelessness.

Each Affiliate must raise an initial $10,000 before HUMI awards their $10,000 grant.

Further, the Affiliate is then expected to engage the community and match the funds with another $20,000 in the following year. This double challenge match is designed to reinforce a self-sustaining habit of contributions from the community going forward.

Family Promise of Shenandoah County is one of ten family promise affiliates selected for the fourth cycle of grants.