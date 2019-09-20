Family Healthcare of Hagerstown holds annual Healthy Family Festival

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– Family Healthcare of Hagerstown held its annual Healthy Family Festival.

Hundreds of people came to the hospital’s parking lot for the occasion. There were about 55 agencies giving out information about health resources within the community. There were also free health screenings. Community members had the chance to get their teeth checked and received blood pressure screenings. Family Healthcare of Hagerstown officials say the event is held every year to ensure the community is healthy.

“We just want everyone to know that there is accessible care for them in the community whether it be dental, whether it be Boys & Girls Club or health department or any of those kinds of programs,” said Kim Murdaugh, executive director of Family Healthcare of Hagerstown.

The annual Healthy Family Festival was held in conjunction with the United Way Day of Caring.