Fairfax schools to drop mask requirement on March 1

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) – Fairfax County Public Schools is rescinding its mask mandate.

The decision comes after Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signed legislation that allows parents to opt out of masking in school.

In a letter, Fairfax County Superintendent Scott Brabrand says the school system will require masks until March 1.

This deadline coincides with the state’s opt-out mandate, which doesn’t go into effect until next month.

As of now, Virginia’s largest school district says masking will remain in place until the deadline.

The district also says it’s expecting the CDC to issue new masking guidance within the next few weeks as more states continue lifting COVID-19 mandates.