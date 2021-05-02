Fairfax County’s new police chief begins Monday

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County’s new police chief begins his first day on Monday.

On April 23rd, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors appointed Kevin Davis as chief of the Fairfax County Police Department.

Davis served as the City of Baltimore’s police commissioner from 2015-2018. The new police chief says he looks forward to working with the Fairfax County community in his new role.



“You guys are a great agency. I want to say that loud and clear. Is there room for improvement? Of course. Are you up to the task? Of course. Is change sometimes hard and difficult? Absolutely,” said Davis.

Davis will receive an annual salary of $215,000 per year.