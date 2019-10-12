Fairfax County teacher arrested at the border for child sex crimes

Matthew Snell, 31, of Maryland, was arrested Friday at El Paso International Airport

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A Fairfax County teacher who allegedly had inappropriate conversations with a student was arrested while trying to flee the country.

Matthew Snell, 31, of Maryland, was arrested Friday at El Paso International Airport after learning that police were investigating him. Snell, a Thoreau Middle school teacher, faces charges of carnal knowledge of a child and taking indecent liberties with a child. Parents found inappropriate text messages from Snell to a teen and self-reported to the school.

Snell will be extradited to Fairfax County to face charges.

