Fairfax County Public Schools plans renovations for 26 locations

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) locations are set to receive renovations, to create modular classrooms and create new schools.



“We have some capacity enhancements, which are additions, which add to the size of the existing school, and then we have others that are full renovations,” says Heather Diez, Assistant Director, Design and Construction for FCPS. “Every square inch inside the building is going to be updated with new mechanical systems, and new electrical systems.”

Diez says summer is the crunch time to get projects completed before kids head back to school.

“At any given time, we have approximately 12 schools really heavy into renovation under construction. We are fortunate enough to be funded by the school bond, so every other year, we get a new batch of projects,” she says.

Renovations vary for each individual project.

“We have classrooms that are being added and renovated, administrative offices, libraries, gymnasiums, auditoriums…We have a multitude of contractors, and they’re out there all with the same shared goal that we have to get these schools ready for everyone to return in August,” says Diez.

The schools are at varying phases of renovation and a project can typically take from 1 to 5 years to complete. You can view a full list of each project renovation on FCPS’ website.