Fairfax County Police continue investigation into former Drama teacher at Herndon High School

Former Drama teacher at Herndon High School could be facing more charges as more evidence is uncovered.

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM)– For the past two months the Fairfax County Police Department has been uncovering more about the former Herndon High School Drama teacher that was arrested for unlawful filming in April.

36-year-old Raphael Schklowsky was arrested and charged with 20 felony charges of possession of child pornography and one felony charge of unlawful filming with more possible charges looming.

Throughout the investigation, detectives uncovered several images and videos that show students inside Herndon High School during school hours, rehearsals and events from May 2017 through June 2018. So far only nine victims have been identified.

The police made a vow to leave no stone unturned. “The case remains active. Detectives have been working diligently on this case and our other important cases to bring justice and closure,” said Major Ed O’Caroll, Fairfax County Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing and will continue until all possible victims are identified.

