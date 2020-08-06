Fairfax County NAACP holds virtual town hall

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County NAACP held a virtual town meeting to address systemic racism.

Dr. Scott Braband began by speaking about the virtual return to school and then changed focus to addressing inequities in the school system.

Braband is prioritizing putting “equity at the center” and making changes to the system partnered with the NAACP.

He said FCPS is moving in a direction and needs school leaders to move with them. This direction includes hiring a Chief Equity Officer, along with implementing a system of oversight on equity issues, addressing the disproportion of colored teachers and more.

“This is a huge system, we do it well for a lot of kids, but in a huge system, there’s still the opportunity for a lot of kids to fall through the cracks, many of those kids are black and brown kids” said Braband.

A recording of the livestreamed video can be found on the Fairfax County NAACP Facebook page.