Fairfax County launches first Disability Inclusion Conference

Fairfax County launched the event to bring about a more inclusive environment for the disability community.

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM)– For the first time ever Fairfax County hosted a Disability Inclusion Conference and people came out in droves.

Hundreds of people packed the Fairfax County Government Center Saturday to discuss and listen to ways the county can bridge the gap between the disability community and society to foster a more inclusive environment.

The event featured a variety of panelists talking about their role in helping people with disabilities get jobs after high school and college.

There were also many vendors offering programs helping families with children that have disabilities.

Fairfax County Chairman of the Board of Supervisors says this event truly goes with the One Fairfax model.

“One Fairfax means opportunity for all. Opportunity for everyone to be able to live their life to the fullest potential. That is what this is about, and I think this is really just a beginning,” said Sharon Bulova, Chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors.

The event had a huge a turnout and the county will discuss making this an annual event.