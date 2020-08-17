Fairfax County launches a new childcare program during the virtual school year

The daycare will run Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County will be launching a new daycare program to assist working parents during the virtual school year.

The ‘School Aged Child Care (SACC) – Supporting Return to School (SRS)’ will be in-person with other students and instructors. The instructors will help the children with their virtual classes, but will also include outdoor playtime and socially distanced interaction with peers.

The daycare program comes after the school system recently led a socially distant summer camp called “Camp Fairfax.” Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay says that the socially-distant summer camp’s success is why the county feels comfortable implementing a daycare option, as well.

“The staff will be there to support children’s social, emotional and physical development, as well as providing a really great day of activities and opportunities to engage with their friends at a distance,” said Anne Goldstein, Director of Child Care Services for the Fairfax County Office of Children.

The daycare will be offered to 37 FCPS and two of the locations will serve special needs students. McKay says that the program will be held in a two-phase registration. The first phase will be targeting at-risk children, and then the second phase will open up the application process to anyone who wants to apply on August 24th.

The daycare will run Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.