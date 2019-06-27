Fairfax County is among the first in Virginia to get autonomous public shuttle grant

The autonomous shuttles should be up and running sometime in 2020

MERRFIELD, Va. (WDVM)– Fairfax County and Dominion Energy will be partnering up to offer the first autonomous public transit program in the state of Virginia.

The Virginia Commonwealth Transportation Board will be granting Fairfax County to test self-driving vehicles for public transportation.

The pilot program would have autonomous shuttle running from the Dunn Loring-Merrifield Metro Station to the Mosaic District, this would bridge a gap between the two locations. Chairman of the Board of Supervisors says it shows the innovative steps Fairfax County is willing to take.

“It sort of puts us on the map as far as being an innovator as a county and wanting to attract corporate neighbors and the private sector to work with us on smart city, smart county kinds of concepts,” said Sharon Bulova, Fairfax County Chairman of the Board of Supervisors.

Fairfax County and Dominion Energy would be required to test these vehicles extensively before being put to public use by sometime in 2020.