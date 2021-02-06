Fairfax County holds annual “Stuff the Bus” event for hunger relief

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County held their annual Stuff the Bus event this past weekend — and this year, the need is even greater.

Amanda Rogers, Communications Director for Fairfax Neighborhood and Community Services, says that the pandemic has caused an uptick in hunger.

The event was traditionally held twice a year, but Fairfax County hosted three Stuff the Bus dates in 2020, collecting a total of 62 tons of food.

This weekend, Stuff the Bus was held at 21 locations across the county, benefiting nine different community-based organizations.



“In October of 2020, the Capital Area Food Bank put out a report that said that over 72,000 Fairfax County residents are going hungry,” said Rogers. “Each time that we’ve put out the call for help with these food drives, the residents have stepped up in a big way. We’re really appreciative of their efforts.”

Since its inception in 2011, Stuff the Bus has raised over 220 tons of food.