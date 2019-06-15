Fairfax County could be a step closer to making history with having its first Latina Supervisor

Fairfax County, Va. (WDVM) During Tuesday’s primary elections in Fairfax County there were many elections, but one could mean history for the County.

Democratic nominee Dalia Palchik won a five person race for the Providence District Supervisor race, putting her a step closer to becoming the first ever Latina to serve as a Board of Supervisor for Fairfax County. Palchik was a bit of an underdog in this race, but that was nothing new to her, coming from Argentina to America when she was 6-years old, then working towards an education at Thomas Jefferson High School, where she graduated, and attended Tufts University.

She currently is the Fairfax County School Board Representative for the Providence District. She says she hopes her underdog story can inspire other minorities to aim for the stars.

“Growing up I never imagined doing this because there was never someone who looked like me, who sounded like me, or had my experience representing me. To me that is so important for the kids, the girls, the latinas to get excited, to say oh I can do that one day,” said Dalia Palchik, Democratic candidate for the Providence Distrcict Supervisor race. 

