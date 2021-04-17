Fairfax County changes COVID-19 vaccine registration process

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — As Virginia prepares to expand vaccine eligibility to ages 16 and older on Sunday, Fairfax County residents will also have a change in the way they register for appointments.

The Fairfax County Health Department announced that beginning on Sunday, they will no longer be accepting COVID-19 vaccine registrations for appointments.

Instead, residents will be able to make appointments directly by visiting VaccineFinder.org.

The new website will allow residents to choose from a range of appointment times and clinics.

Government officials are asking for patience as the demand increases.

“I want to set expectations. The high demand for vaccination in Fairfax County combined with the available vaccine supply will continue to be a challenge, especially in the initial weeks of Phase 2. With patience and care, we will get everyone vaccinated,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay.

Governor Ralph Northam also commented on the state of vacciation distribution in the state.

“We estimate at least three million Virginians will become eligible on Sunday, and it may take a few weeks and it may take a few weeks to get appointments for everyone. I am confident that every adult in Virginia who wants the vaccine can get their first shot by the end of May,” said Northam.

Residents in need of assistance with the new registration system can call the Fairfax County Health Department at 703-324-7404.