Fairfax County Board of Supervisors considering police body cameras

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM)– Fairfax County is a step closer to adding body cameras to the uniforms of all Fairfax County Police officers.



The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday night to discuss the findings of a year-long pilot program of Fairfax County Officers wearing body cameras. The study took place from March to September of 2018. The purpose was to see what effect the body cameras have on police activity and perceptions of police legitimacy in the community. Lee District Supervisor, Jeff McKay, says the report shows a great amount of confidence we have in our officers and the body-worn cameras need to be permanent.



“It is beneficial to people who are on either side of the equation. It’s beneficial to our officers and their safety, it’s beneficial for people who are being questioned or are approached by police officers. To me it’s an investment in a fair justice system,” said Lee District Supervisor Jeff McKay.



The county will draft up a plan to show the full board of supervisors in September.