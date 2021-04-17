Fairfax County approves $3 million loan for affordable housing project

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved a $3 million affordable housing loan.

Funds will support the purchase and renovation of existing housing at The Landings II near Fort Belvoir in the Mount Vernon district. The development was built in 1964 and contains 76 units.

The community will become committed affordable to households earning no greater than 60% of area median income.

“The Richmond Highway corridor is a growing center of opportunity, and affordable housing is a fundamental cornerstone to achieving our community wide vision,” said Mt. Vernon Supervisor Dan Storck in a press release. “We want to be sure that our housing opportunities enable our middle- and low-income workers to do more than just ‘make a living’ in the Mount Vernon District – we want them to be able to make a home here as well.”

Updates to the property will include sidewalk repair, storm drain work and structural repairs, expected to be completed within the first year.