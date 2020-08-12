Fairfax City gives 150 small businesses Covid-relief grants

FAIRFAX CITY, Va. (WDVM) — 150 businesses in Fairfax are feeling a sigh of relief after receiving a Fairfax City Reconnected Grant.

CARES funding from the Commonwealth was allocated to eligible small businesses through the Reconnected program. Out of around 5,000 businesses in Fairfax City, 200 applied and 150 received funds.

Emily West, program manager of the Reconnected program, said they were focused on providing grants to women, minority, or veteran-owned businesses.

“Our goal when we were creating the grant program, our goal was to have 30% be women, minority, or veteran owned businesses and we ended up with 70, so well beyond our goal” said West.

Christine Chung, owner of Flower N Florist, became emotional when she told me this grant isn’t just for her, but for her neighbors and the community.

“My goal is just to share this love and it is everything” said Chung.

Chung’s store recently opened two years ago, and just when business began picking up, the pandemic hit hard.

“So it was growing until the pandemic happened and then there was less walk-in orders so she was impacted from that” said Brian Kim, Chung’s son.

A large aspect of Chung’s business relies on weddings, that were either delayed or cancelled. She plans on using the money for HVAC purposes, a sign on the road, and a new floral cooler.

Another female business owner, Young Lee, says the grant money is extremely helpful and will help her business.

“Yeah, it helps a lot, I didn’t expect it honestly, because everyone is suffering. This is a crazy time. It’s amazing that they gave me life back” said Lee.

Since reopening two months ago, De Clieu has mainly been reliant on pick-up and delivery services. Lee tells me that Grubhub charges her business 25%. She plans on using part of the funds to develop her website to connect with customers.

“The name is Reconnect so they reconnected my business to the community” Lee expressed.

The grant money will help both of the businesses continue to serve the public during these trying times.