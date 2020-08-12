Fairfax City Connected Care program

FAIRFAX CITY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax City is launching a virtual learning care center starting in September.

Connected Care will begin on September 8 and provide a safe group setting for children K-6.

“The day will consist of a lot of the virtual learning aspect and assistance with that from our staff which will be assisting the children with that so they will have their own desk space, their own computer, so they will kind of follow what the curriculum of the school is at that time” said Karen Lussier, Recreation Manager City of Fairfax Parks and Recreation.

Virtual learning assistance will be provided to students at a price of $240 a week. Financial assistance is available to eligible families.

There will be daily health screenings and masks are required. Students will be socially distanced in separate rooms by age.

Currently, due to social distancing requirements, only 80 children can be enrolled in connected care. Registration opens Monday, August 17th.