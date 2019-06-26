Fairfax business community creates Emergency Operations Council

News

BEOC serves as a vehicle of information sharing between businesses of Fairfax County and Emergency Management

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — On Tuesday, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors welcomed the newly created Fairfax County Business Emergency Operations Council.

With a new process for sharing information, the BEOC will help local businesses and government officials coordinate when preparing for, responding to, or recovering from disasters that impact the community. Members of the BEOC were recognized for making Fairfax County a more resilient community.

“We basically have created an information sharing process to we can share information pre-event and we will use those if a big emergency happens. So using pre-established lines of communication is important because that’s what we’re all going to resort to in an emergency,” Seamus Mooney, Coordinator for Fairfax County Emergency Management said.

“What the council does with the office of emergency management is create a place of communication, a place to create common understanding and then a place to spread information that’s relevant to the business community in a way that helps everyone work together more effectively,” said Debra Yamanaka, CEO of Excel Technologies LLC.

Participation in the BEOC is voluntary and open to large and small businesses, trade associations, universities, think-tanks and nonprofits. visit their website and complete the questionnaire at the bottom of the page.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Download the Local DVM app!

iOS App Store
Google Play Store

LocalDVM App
Get your local news, weather and sports in the palm of your hands from across the area! Download the app on iTunes or Google Play today.